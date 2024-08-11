Weather | Violent thunderstorms and gusty winds – this is the weather on Sunday

Weather|The general picture of Sunday’s weather forecast is very unstable, says the meteorologist.

On Sunday Several warnings are in effect throughout Finland. Warnings have been issued for severe thunderstorms in the south, torrential rains in Western Finland and a wildfire warning in Lapland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Iris Idoko according to on Sunday, there is still a slowly moving low pressure area over Finland. Stronger gusts may occur in connection with rain and thunderstorms.

Idoko says that in the west, especially in Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia, it can rain a lot in a day.

“Small urban floods can occur. There is already moist soil there.”

Terrestrial in the southern and central parts, the rainfall areas are more deaf and weaken at night. In the north, at about the height of Southern Lapland, a more uniform rain area moves.

As the low pressure slowly moves eastward, it strengthens the westerly and northwesterly winds.

“In maritime areas, it means strong wind.”

In southern Finland, even on the mainland, the winds can be brisk, and when a thunderstorm hits, the strength of the gusts can temporarily increase.

The powderiest on Sunday is in the eastern part of Lapland in the direction of Inari and Utsjoki.

“The terrain is very dry there and the wildfire warning is in effect. The area has been the warmest and wettest in Finland during the last few days. On Sunday, the morning will be dusty there, in the afternoon there may be showers.”