WEATHER ALERT: A weekend of fire is coming, with Italy finding itself in a sort of “oven”. The confirmation comes directly from our official APP: on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 June the temperatures will reach the peak of the heat of this phase with peaks of over 40 ° C in some areas of our country. But be careful, with all this heat the energy present in the atmosphere will also increase and with it also the risk of strong thunderstorms that locally could be accompanied by the phenomenon of hail.

But let’s go in order by analyzing the latest update.

In the final part of the week, the vast African anticyclone that already embraces a large part of the Mediterranean basin will further strengthen, causing the peak of this first serious heat wave. Temperatures are expected to rise sharply, due to the rise of very hot currents arriving directly from the Sahara Desert.The real escalation will take place right from the day of Saturday 19 when it could even exceed the values ​​of the infamous summer of 2003, with peaks that will reach 40 ° C especially on the low plains of the North (Modena, Bologna, Ferrara), in the inland areas of Tuscany and in those of Sardinia and Sicily. But it will also be very hot elsewhere with values ​​widely well over 34/35 ° C in many cities and to make it particularly insidious will be the high humidity rates that will affect, in particular, the Po Valley and the Tyrrhenian regions: on these sectors, the air will become increasingly heavy, creating many problems for those who want to enjoy the good weather outdoors, increasing the bio-climatic discomfort.

Subsequently, on Sunday 20, Italy will in fact find itself in the middle of the battlefield between a vast depression descending from the North Atlantic and the African anticyclone. Initially we will still find ourselves under the scorching anticyclonic promontory, with lots of sun and a very hot climate in most of the regions (thermal values ​​still around 39/40 ° C in Emilia, but also in Marche, Umbria and Tuscany). Subsequently, however, the first unstable infiltrations will arrive, indicatively between the afternoon and the evening, which will be able to destabilize the atmosphere at least in part: the risk of even violent storms, with hail, will be quite high, starting from the Northwest and from the Alps in general, with the possibility of local extension of the phenomena up to the high plains, especially in Piedmont and Lombardy.

