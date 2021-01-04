new Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that 2020 had been the eighth warmest year since 1901, but was significantly lower than the peak summer of 2016. The department said in a climate statement of India during 2020 that the average annual temperature in the country during the year was 0.29 degrees Celsius above normal. This figure is based on the data of 1981-2010.

IMD said that record-making began around the country in 1901 and since then 2020 was the eighth warmest year. However, it is much lower than the maximum level of 2016.

According to IMD records, the order of the hottest years was as follows – 2016, 2009, 2017, 2010 and 2015. According to the data, 12 years in the 15 hottest years since 1901 were during 2006 to 2020.

What diseases can cause heat

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are two major risks when the temperature rises. By constantly living in an environment of high heat, the temperature of the body continuously increases, which can cause problems such as heat cramps and nausea. Blood pressure becomes high in high heat which is harmful for the heart. Apart from this, dehydration can occur in the body due to lack of water. Due to which there may be complaints of dizziness, nausea and headache.

Keep these things in mind in summer

The best way to avoid heat is to stay indoors. Avoid sun exposure between 11 am to 4 pm and keep the air conditioner and coolers running. If you have to go out of the house, take a cap or an umbrella. Wear loose clothes. This will protect you from sun stroke. Drink plenty of fluids and drink plenty of water. Take fruit juice, cold milk smoothie at home.

read this also:

38 strains of Corona virus have been infected in the country so far

Corona Vaccine: From price-impact to side effects, know the answers to these 21 questions related to vaccine