Weather Very distressing heat warning valid in Eastern and Southern Finland

The 30-degree limit was broken in Heinola yesterday.

Eastern and In Southern Finland, a warning from a very difficult heat is in force today, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

The highest temperatures are probably measured in south-eastern Finland. Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Kaisa Solinin according to which the temperature rises above thirty degrees.

During the heatwave, temperatures of more than 30 degrees are promised, which may continue in some parts of the country until midsummer. The 30 degrees was exceeded on Saturday in Heinola at about four in the afternoon, says Foreca in its bulletin.

Solinin according to such a day it is very important to make sure that everyone gets enough fluid and stays away from the toast. The elderly, young children and those with heart disease are at risk. In very bad heat, the temperature stays high even at night.

The all-time temperature record in Finland in June is 33.8 degrees. Mercury rose to record levels in Ähtäri 86 years ago, on June 24, 1935.