Weather | Very bad driving weather to North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu due to snow

Driving weather could be very bad on Monday morning due to heavy snow from Sunday to Monday night.

23.4. 20:02

in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu are warned of very bad driving weather on Monday.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen according to the driving weather on Monday morning can be very bad due to the heavy snowfall between Sunday and Monday night.

During Monday morning, it will rain less water in Southern Finland. However, they are probably not so abundant that the danger of grass fires would disappear. The terrain has been very dry in southern Finland.

“The heights of Jyväskylä and Kuopio will probably have a bit more rainfall,” Keränen said on Sunday evening.

The boundary between snow and rain runs roughly along the line between Kokkola and Kajaani.