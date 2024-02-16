Weather | Very bad driving weather on Saturday, pedestrians should also be careful

Pavements can be very slippery on Saturday in the southern and central part of the country.

On Friday the bad driving weather, which significantly hampered road traffic, will continue on Saturday as well.

Meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen The Finnish Meteorological Institute says that the driving weather will be very bad in the southern and central parts of the country until midday. Driving weather is weakened by freezing rain and snow or sleet. In Lapland, the bad driving weather will continue until late afternoon on Saturday due to snowfall.

Parviainen estimates that on Saturday the worst driving weather will hit the central part of the country.

“You can get there by shoveling snow,” said Parviainen to STT.

10–20 centimeters of snow may accumulate in the central part of the country on Saturday. During the weekend, the rains will mostly clear over Finland, and on Sunday, the roads of the whole country will have normal winter weather.

Terrestrial in the south and central parts, the sidewalks may be very slippery on saturday because there may be water on top of the ice. Parviainen warns that pedestrians should also be very careful on Sunday, because the water that may have accumulated on the sidewalks will freeze.

On Saturday morning, the temperatures will be on the plus side in southern Finland. In the north of Pirkanmaa, the frost will be between a few degrees and around seven degrees on Saturday.

Sunday is becoming a fairly sunny winter day almost all over the country. It's between a few and ten degrees below zero.

“The sun is probably already warming up nicely at this time of year.”