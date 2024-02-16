Friday, February 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Very bad driving weather on Saturday, pedestrians should also be careful

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weather | Very bad driving weather on Saturday, pedestrians should also be careful

Pavements can be very slippery on Saturday in the southern and central part of the country.

On Friday the bad driving weather, which significantly hampered road traffic, will continue on Saturday as well.

Meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen The Finnish Meteorological Institute says that the driving weather will be very bad in the southern and central parts of the country until midday. Driving weather is weakened by freezing rain and snow or sleet. In Lapland, the bad driving weather will continue until late afternoon on Saturday due to snowfall.

Parviainen estimates that on Saturday the worst driving weather will hit the central part of the country.

“You can get there by shoveling snow,” said Parviainen to STT.

10–20 centimeters of snow may accumulate in the central part of the country on Saturday. During the weekend, the rains will mostly clear over Finland, and on Sunday, the roads of the whole country will have normal winter weather.

See also  Baseball | Roihuttaret on Tuesday in a tough place - a loss means relegation to Ykköspesis

Terrestrial in the south and central parts, the sidewalks may be very slippery on saturday because there may be water on top of the ice. Parviainen warns that pedestrians should also be very careful on Sunday, because the water that may have accumulated on the sidewalks will freeze.

On Saturday morning, the temperatures will be on the plus side in southern Finland. In the north of Pirkanmaa, the frost will be between a few degrees and around seven degrees on Saturday.

Sunday is becoming a fairly sunny winter day almost all over the country. It's between a few and ten degrees below zero.

“The sun is probably already warming up nicely at this time of year.”

#Weather #bad #driving #weather #Saturday #pedestrians #careful

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result