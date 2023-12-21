Weather | Very bad driving weather in Southern Finland today for Christmas traffic

Heavy snowfall will make the driving weather very bad from Friday morning.

In the Christmas traffic, you have to be prepared for very bad driving weather in the southern parts of Finland from this morning. In addition, the traffic weather is bad up to the southern border of Pohjois Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

A snowstorm is moving inland from the south, which will reach southwesternmost Finland at around two in the morning, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said. The driving weather becomes very bad starting at seven in the morning on the south coast, South Karelia and the two provinces of Häme, as well as Åland.

The worst storm is expected to be over in the south by seven in the evening.

In addition, the pedestrian weather in the southern parts of the country is very slippery from seven in the morning until midnight.

The good weather news for those celebrating Christmas is that with Pyry, Christmas will be white in the southern parts of Finland.

Outbound traffic is busiest on Saturday

Fintraffic's road traffic center preliminary estimate according to the blizzard falls at the moment when Christmas traffic is picking up. According to the road traffic center, the busiest traffic falls on Saturday.

Eastern Finland's police estimates that Christmas traffic may be congested in some places as early as Friday on the main roads of Eastern Finland's provinces.

“With overtaking in the queue, the so-called accordion movement in the queue increases and the risk of being rear-ended increases. In addition, in freezing weather, blowing snow can also hinder the visibility of the passerby when passing”, reminded the chief inspector Petri Pahkin In the bulletin of the Eastern Finland police.

The frost is getting tougher for Christmas

In southern Finland, daytime temperatures are around zero today, especially on the southern coast, which is why the snow can be wet. At the height of Pirkanmaa, the temperature may remain below freezing.

Department of Meteorology bulletin according to the frost will intensify during the weekend. Christmas Eve is expected to be cloudy in most of Finland, and the thermometer will be 1-7 degrees below zero. Snow may fall in the northern part of the country in the evening.

Based on the forecast, the frost may get even worse on Christmas Day, and on Monday it may snow in the south.