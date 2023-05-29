Genoa – Changeable weather conditions will persist in the next few days. The sun that has embraced the region from west to east since this morning, Monday 29 May, will see inland the gathering of clouds that will bring moderate showers. Civil Protection does not rule out the possibility of thunderstorms. On the other hand, the good weather prevails in the coastal areas.

Tuesday 30 May and Wednesday 31 the scenario will not change. Cumulus clouds are expected which will concentrate in the central hours in the internal areas with probable showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in general remain stationary.

Monday 29th May

Wet Po valley currents maintain the weak instability conditions of the past few days. On the coasts the sun will prevail, especially in the east, while cumulus clouds with diurnal evolution will bring showers and probable even moderate thunderstorms inland, with local border crossings. The minimum temperatures remain stationary while the maximum temperatures undergo a slight decrease. Winds are light from the north with coastal breezes. The Ligurian Sea is not rough, while between France and Capo Mele it is locally rough. The Civil Protection reports thunderstorms.

Tuesday 30 May

The weather scenario does not change. The day will open in the name of the sun, but from the late morning we will have increasingly consistent gatherings associated with even moderate showers and/or thunderstorms, more likely inland. Increasing clouds in the evening. The minimum temperatures are stationary, while the maximum temperatures are increasing. Winds are moderate from the north, with local coastal breezes. The sea will be smooth.

Wednesday 31st May

Still unstable and variable weather with sun alternating with irregular clouds at times consistent especially inland. There will be scattered rainfall, mainly downpours or thunderstorms. Temperatures are stationary. The winds, always coming from the north, will be light or moderate. The Ligurian Sea of ​​Centre-West, Center and East will be smooth, while between France and Capo Mele rough.