Weather Valtteri storm equalized the snow situation between southern and northern Finland: by Sunday evening, most snow had fallen in Espoo and Hyvinkää

“Uusimaa is now nicely in the same league as the rest of the country,” says the meteorologist.

Valtteri storm accumulated the most snow in Uusimaa. The largest accumulations had been obtained by Sunday evening in Espoo and Hyvinkää, 26 centimeters, and in Lohja, 25 centimeters.

The readings fall below the lower limit of the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s pre-storm forecast. The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that the Valtteri storm will accumulate snow in southern Finland in 25–35 centimeters.

Uusimaa in addition, snow accumulated in large areas of nearly 20 centimeters. There was a lot of snow in the southern parts of Central Finland, Pirkanmaa, Satakunta and Kymenlaakso, for example.

The snow situation in the whole country was shaken more evenly than before by the Valtteri storm.

“Uusimaa is now in the same league as the rest of the country,” said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Eveliina Tuovinen on Sunday night.

Rovaniemi According to Tuovinen, the region, the Oulu region, Pirkanmaa and Uusimaa are in almost the same snow situation.

“Now you don’t have to go from south to north after the snow, when you are in roughly the same amount,” said Tuovinen.

People in Southwest Finland no longer live with smaller amounts of snow.

“However, we are also on the snow side when there is 10 to 20 cents of snow,” Tuovinen emphasized.

Arm Of course, Lapland is still in its own category when it comes to snow. There is currently almost a meter of snow in Kilpisjärvi.

Elsewhere in Lapland, snow has so far reached 70-80 centimeters. There is also a lot of snow in North Karelia, for example, 60-70 cents.

In Uusimaa, snow accumulations range from 30 centimeters to close to 60 centimeters.

