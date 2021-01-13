Weather Uusimaa rises to the top of the whole country in snow depth

It will snow more in southern Finland during Wednesday. There is now more snow in the Helsinki metropolitan area than in Lapland.

Southern Finland The snowstorm that took over will create a rare situation in the Finnish winter no later than Wednesday: Uusimaa has the most snow in the whole country.

“It’s special. In some winters, such a situation has occurred temporarily in the past. It often cannot be a situation that lasts all winter, ”said a meteorologist from the Finnish Meteorological Institute Paavo Korpela.

The most snow was accumulated on Tuesday at Helsinki-Vantaa, where the snow depth was already measured at 46 cents on Tuesday night. There was the same amount of snow in Lapland in Posio.

“Even though the intensity of the rain is decreasing, there will be a further 10 to 15 cents more snow on the south coast on Wednesday. The snow depth in Uusimaa will definitely surpass Lapland’s readings, ”says Korpela.

Snow was still the highest in Karesuvanno, Enontekiö, until Tuesday, exactly 50 cents. In Poland, the snow depth in Kainuu was 49 cents and in Kittilä 48.

Lapland’s readings are lower than usual compared to the season. No more snow will accumulate, at least this week, as the seafront will be south of the Kokkola – Lappeenranta line.

Meteorological Most of the snow came from the plant’s measuring points during Tuesday after Helsinki-Vantaa in Nuuksio and Lohja, Espoo.

During the night, the rains will weaken a bit, but on Wednesday morning it is good for business travelers in the Helsinki metropolitan area to prepare for snow again.

Snowfall is expected to weaken during the day on Wednesday.

“The worst situation for Keli is on Wednesday morning. During the day the rain is already light and in the afternoon there is little snow left, ”said the Foreca meteorologist on duty Kristian Roine.

“The main roads are likely to be cleared as early as the afternoon and normal winter weather is expected,” Roine estimates.

Snowfall after the end, cold air quickly spreads from the north to southern Finland as well.

Wednesday morning is not yet particularly cold, but by evening the frost will intensify around ten degrees in the Helsinki metropolitan area as well.

According to Roine, Thursday and Friday are also very cold days in the south. On the night between Thursday and Friday, frost readings in Helsinki can increase by as much as 20–25 degrees.

“This is speculation, but the coldest readings this winter may come in the coming days, they may not be exceeded anymore. It’s starting to be a pretty hard reading in the South, too, ”Roine said.

Particularly cold has been forecast at the heights of Salla and Kittilä, where freezing temperatures will drop below 30 degrees in some places. In Kittilä and Kolari, the frost should intensify to as high as 34 degrees on Wednesday evening at nine o’clock.

Also in North Karelia, the frost is intensifying closer to 10 degrees to 20 degrees. In Lieksa, we will get closer to 30 degrees below zero on Wednesday.

Around Central Finland and Southern Savonia, the frost is also intensifying less than ten degrees closer to 20 degrees.

Over the weekend, the frost will weaken. On Saturday and Sunday, winter weather is forecast to continue throughout the country between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday poor driving conditions led to accidents all over the southern parts of Finland.

Serious injuries were caused at least by Turma in Seinäjoki, where the driver of a passenger car was injured after driving with a beak in a truck. The accident happened in a very slippery weather before noon at Nurmo. After the crash, traffic on the Northern Highway was diverted to the detour for several hours.

In Pori, one person was injured when a bus derailed, police in southwestern Finland said. The accident happened on the road between Rauma and Pori. Police received a report of the accident at half past seven in the morning.

The road was slippery at the scene, according to police. In addition, the wind was strong and gusty, and it had packed snow on the road.

In Pyhtää, Kymenlaakso, too, a bus derailed on Tuesday morning. None of the ten people on board were injured, the rescue press release said.

Snowfall also led to, among other things, the evacuation of the sports hall in Turku. The inflatable bubble hall was emptied of football players after the roof of the hall had sagged under a load of snow. The Rescue Department received an alarm on Nummisuutarinkatu on Tuesday before noon.

In the afternoon, according to the authorities, the sports hall was no longer in danger of collapsing.

The metropolitan area survived the power outages caused by the weather on Tuesday, the rest of Southern and Central Finland did not. At its worst, there were 12,000 households without electricity on Tuesday morning. The number of outages decreased within a day.

“Kovin Pyry was in the south, where underground cabling is further than in the east and north,” the Energy Industry recalled in its tweet.

On Tuesday night, there were almost 4,700 households in 35 municipalities without electricity. The largest number of non-electrical customers was in Uusikaupunki, more than 1,100.

Snowfall was also seen in the Road Association’s road service along Tuesday. The number of traffic injuries was three times higher than in a normal winter day.

The damage was mainly reported by those who drove in Uusimaa. The damage was detours from the road or hangs in the snow.

“The cars were stuck in a ditch, ditch or bench. Some couldn’t get up the icy hill. There was so much snow somewhere that the car got stuck at the bottom in the middle of the road, ”described the road service operations manager Lauri Oksanen.

Even snowdrops much more laborious for the Road Association’s road service are the coming frosty days.

“Technical problems start from the frosts. The battery voltage drops with frost and the car does not start. There will also be lock problems, ie the car doors will not open or if they open, they will not close, ”Oksanen said.

It is a good idea to charge the car battery on time, if possible. “If the battery starts to be almost five years old, it’s good to measure it now and maybe replace it”. Oksanen urged.

