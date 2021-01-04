There are chances of rain even today in the bitter cold of Delhi. The rain that started on Sunday morning due to western disturbances continued throughout the day. Meteorologists say that a similar weather will remain for the next 2 days. There may be more rain on Monday. In some areas of Delhi-NCR, hailstorm is also expected to fall. Strong winds will also run.Seeing Sunday’s rain, people have also started saying that the monsoon has returned again. The rain also caused waterlogging in some parts of the city. Broken roads were flooded. Apart from Mahendra Enclave, Nandagram, Swarnajayantipuram, Chiranjeev Vihar, Avantika Extension, other parts of the city were waterlogged.

No relief from pollution

The special thing is that even after so much rain, the pollution level did not fall very much. Experts say that there is still moisture in the air. The sky has not cleared. Due to this pollution particles remain in the air. When the sky is clear and the air humidity is low, the pollution level will go down rapidly. More than 40 mm of rain was recorded on Sunday.

People living in homes

On holiday, people wanted to enjoy the outdoors, but the rain spoiled their plan. People stayed in homes. Even the children could not get out. Cornwall running in the city forest was also affected by the rain. For 2 days, where there was a huge crowd, there was silence on Sunday due to rain.

Winter will increase after the end of rain

Meteorologist Dr. Kuldeep Srivastava told that after the rain, winter will increase again, because at this time there is snowfall in the mountains. After the rains, the outbreak of cold winds from there will move towards Delhi-NCR, then the minimum temperature as well as the maximum temperature will also fall. Cold wave will also work. A frigid winter will increase.

384 pollution levels

Even after the rains, the pollution level has not decreased very much, but it is expected to fall on Monday. The pollution levels of the remaining cities of Delhi-NCR were also in very poor category. AQI of Ghaziabad stood at 384, while Delhi 354, Faridabad 358, Greater Noida 348, Gurgaon 260 and Noida had 364.