new Delhi: Snowfall occurred in the hilly areas of North India on Tuesday and rain in the plains, while Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second consecutive day due to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Mughal Road due to snowfall. India Meteorological Department said that for the third consecutive day in the national capital, there was rain at some places and 13.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the minimum normal.

Safdarjung Observatory said that it received 1.3 mm of rain till 5.30 pm. The weather stations of Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge region recorded 5.3 millimeters, 0.4 millimeters, 4.8 millimeters and 6.2 millimeters of rain respectively. Due to being cloudy here, the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was 20.8 degree Celsius.

Heavy snowfall occurred in Uttarakhand

On Tuesday, fresh snowfall in the high hills of Garhwal and Kumaon in Uttarakhand and the intermittent rains in low-lying areas led to severe cold and chill in the entire state. Snowfall continued in high altitude areas of Garhwal and Kumaon, such as Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari, etc., causing thick sheets of snow. In the plains like Dehradun, continuous rains continue. There has also been a significant drop in temperature due to snowfall and rain. The minimum temperature in Yamunotri was minus six degrees and the minimum temperature in Gangotri was recorded at one degree Celsius.

Weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana

Due to the rise in minimum temperature in Punjab and Haryana, people got some relief from the harsh cold. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded above normal in many parts of both the states. An India Meteorological Department official said that Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal. In Punjab, the minimum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were recorded at 13 degrees, 12.2 degrees and 15.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Apart from this, the minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur have been recorded at 13.7 degrees, 12 degrees, 13.1 degrees, 13 degrees, 12.7 degrees and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Similarly, minimum temperatures of Ambala, Hisar and Karnal in Haryana were 14.3 degrees, 12.8 degrees and 15.1 degrees Celsius respectively, which is eight degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures of Narlaul, Rohtak Bhiwani and Sirsa in the state have been recorded at 12.5 °, 14 °, 8.8 ° and 14.5 ° C respectively.

Light rain in Rajasthan

Due to the activation of western disturbance in Rajasthan, during the last 24 hours, several districts of the state have received snowfall with light to moderate rainfall. At the same time, many cities including Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu received light rain on Tuesday morning. Director of Meteorological Department Radheshyam Sharma said that the maximum rainfall during the last 24 hours was 50 mm in Srimadhopur in Sikar district, 47 mm in Sambhar in Jaipur, 45 mm in Pushkar in Ajmer, 44 mm in Neemkathana in Sikar, 39.4 in Jhunjhunu’s Pilani. Millimeters, 35 mm in Kotputli, Jaipur, 31 millimeters in Sikar tehsil and 27 mm to eight millimeters of rain were recorded in many other places.

