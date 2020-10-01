new Delhi: The Meteorological Department has said that the country received more than normal rainfall during the four-month rainy season for the second consecutive year. In this way, for the third time in the last 30 years, the highest rainfall has been received. The country received rain for three months in June (118 percent), August (127 percent) and September (104 percent), while July (90 percent) received less than average rainfall. In this way, the monsoon received 109 percent more rain than usual.

National Weather Forecasting Center (NWFC) scientist RK Jainamani said, “Based on the data of 1961-2010, on an average 87.7 centimeters of rain fell from 95.4 cm during June 1 to September 30 this year.

Monsoon period is from 1 June to 30 September

During the monsoon, rainfall between 96-104 percent is considered ‘normal’, 104-110 percent is considered ‘above normal’. Apart from this, rain above 110 percent is considered as ‘excess rainfall’ and less than 90 percent is considered ‘less than normal’. The monsoon period in the country starts from June 1 and continues till September 30.

Sowing of kharif crop boosted due to good rains

The southwest monsoon contributes 70 percent to the country’s annual rainfall. This means a lot for the agricultural sector. According to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture, good rains led to the sowing of kharif crop and farmers sowed over 1,116.88 lakh hectares till last week as compared to 1,066.06 hectares in the same period last year. The meteorological department has four divisions according to the region. The four divisions received above-average rainfall in eastern and north eastern India, central India and south India. Less rain was recorded in northwest India.

19 states and union territories received normal rainfall

This year, 19 states and union territories received normal rainfall while nine states and union territories received excess rainfall. Bihar, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Lakshadweep received more than normal rainfall. There was an overflow in Sikkim. However, there was less rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. Ladakh received very less rainfall than usual.

Genamani said, “After considering the recent years after 1990, there was 112 percent rainfall in 1994 and 110 percent in 2019. The best rainfall this year after record rains in both these years. “He said,” In two consecutive monsoon years, 9 percent or more rainfall was received. The data shows that there was a good monsoon for two consecutive years in 1958 and 1959 when there was 110 per cent and 114 per cent rainfall respectively.

Monsoon reached the whole country by 26 June

The monsoon knocked in Kerala on June 1. The cyclone nature also helped it to move forward. The monsoon reached the whole country by 26 June. Generally by July 8, the monsoon spreads across the country. Late monsoon was also farewell. West Rajasthan and parts of Punjab returned 11 days later than the normal date, ie on 28 September.