new Delhi: Cold conditions have increased due to the fall in minimum temperature on Friday at most places in the Kashmir Valley. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and snowfall for the next few days from Saturday. The Meteorological Department officials said that since the snowfall on December 12, the entire Kashmir has remained dry and cold. In many places, the temperature at night remains several degrees below zero.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir in which there is a severe cold for 40 days. ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which began on December 21, will end on January 31. After this, there will be a 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ and then a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachcha’. Officials said that during this period snowfall is more or more likely in most places. Light rains and snowfall are expected in the valley for the next few days from Saturday.

Temperatures below five degrees in Delhi

The minimum temperature was recorded below five degrees Celsius on Friday for the third consecutive day in the national capital amid cold and fog. The temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was 4.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Visibility in Safdarjung was 201 meters due to ‘moderate’ fog. At the same time, ‘light’ fog enveloped the Palam area.

According to the Meteorological Department, fog is ‘very dense’ when there is visibility between zero and 50 meters, ‘dense’ between 51 and 200 meters, ‘medium’ between 201 and 500 meters and visibility between 501 and 1000. Fog is considered ‘light’. Cold wave is forecast in Delhi till Saturday.

Cold wave from 29 December

The temperature is expected to rise on Sunday and Monday as the new Western Disturbance reaches the higher reaches of the Himalayas. Light fog may also occur during this period. From December 29, the city will once again witness a cold wave.

In the plains, the minimum temperature is 10 ° C or less and 4.5 ° C below normal, then IMD declares a cold wave. Meanwhile, after being in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days in Delhi, air quality reached a ‘very poor’ category with a slight improvement on Friday morning.

Despite the cold wave, crowds are gathering in Kashmir to celebrate the new year

Amidst the intense cold wave in the valley, people who like adventure are taking a trip to Kashmir and Ladakh to celebrate the New Year where mercury was recorded below freezing point on Friday. Honeymoon couples are also fond of these new year celebrations, who are enjoying the beautiful litigants in Gulmarg, where the minimum temperature is minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has not forecast any significant snowfall till the end of December, but Gulmarg is already covered with snow. Pahalgam hill station is also witnessing a large number of tourists.

