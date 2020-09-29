new Delhi: The flood situation in Assam has worsened the situation of settlements. In 13 districts of the state, 3.18 lakh people have been affected by the floods. Many people have also died. At the same time, the southwest monsoon went back from western Rajasthan and parts of Punjab on Monday, 11 days after the normal date of its return.

Kovid in Assam19 Third flood in the midst of crisis

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that for the third time floods occurred in the midst of the Kovid-19 crisis. Due to this, crop of 13,500 hectares has been submerged in 390 villages of 13 districts. He said that one person has died in Nagaon district and one person is missing in Dhemaji district. So far, 119 people have died due to floods in the state this year.

Monsoon conditions in North India

The Meteorological Department said that in the next two to three days, favorable conditions are being created for the withdrawal of monsoon from some parts of Rajasthan-Punjab and parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department said that on 28 September 2020, the southwest monsoon went back from parts of western Rajasthan and Punjab. The department said that the weather is expected to remain dry in parts of North India in the next five days.

Officials said that the rainy season in the country starts from June 1 and lasts till September 30. In Kerala this year, the monsoon reached its due date on June 1. It reached the entire country on June 26, about a fortnight after the normal date.

Monsoon is back late this year

As per the revised date, the normal date of arrival of monsoon in the whole country is now eight July. Earlier it was July 15. Monsoon is back late this year. Since the monsoon is going back late for many years, the Meteorological Department had to amend its withdrawal date from western Rajasthan to 15 to 17 September 2020.

While the monsoon is going back from North India, rain will continue in other parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, the country received nine percent more rain than normal till September 27.

