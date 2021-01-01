new Delhi: Cold wave continues in many states of North India. Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius today. Visibility is also low due to dense fog enveloping the New Year morning in the capital. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum average temperature in Delhi today will be 4 ° C and the maximum temperature will be 19 ° C. A day ago, the minimum temperature in Delhi reached 3.3 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature this season.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be drizzle in East Rajasthan, Delhi, Western UP from January 2-6. On January 4-5, hail can also fall in East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Western UP. It will rain in Delhi on 3, 4 and 5 January. By January 4-5, the temperature will go up to 10-12 ° C.

Delhi has the second lowest temperature in 15 years

IMD said, this time the average minimum temperature in Delhi was the second lowest in the last 15 years in December. According to the data released on Thursday, the average minimum temperature (MMT) was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius in December this year as compared to 7.6 degrees last year.

According to the data, only once in the last 15 years, the average minimum temperature in 2018 went below seven degrees Celsius, when it was 6.7 degrees Celsius. The city had a nine-day cold wave in December 1965, its highest ever.

At the same time, the outbreak of cold has increased in Kashmir and in many places in the valley, the minimum temperature went below the freezing point. In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature went down to minus 5.9 degrees Celsius.

The coldest night of the season in Hisar, Haryana

In Punjab and Haryana, relief is not going to come from the chilling cold. Dense fog enveloped many parts of both states and recorded the coldest night of the season. Hisar had the coldest night of the season in Haryana, where the minimum temperature was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, which is less than eight degrees below normal.

Bathinda in Punjab recorded the minimum temperature at zero degree Celsius, while it was 1.6 in Amritsar and 1.2 degree Celsius in Faridkot. The snowfall in the mountains is causing a melting cold in the plains. Many areas of Uttar Pradesh were in the grip of tremendous cold wave during the last 24 hours.

