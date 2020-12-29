new Delhi: Outbreak of cold is seen in many areas of the country. At the same time, many states have been hit by the cold wave. Cold wave is being seen all over North India. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned that the mercury may fall by three to five degrees and heavy snowfall may continue over the mountains. From today people of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan need to be very vigilant. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, a wave of cold wave can prevail along with the cold today. Due to the cold wave, the maximum temperature can fall from 3 to 5 degrees from today to January 1. But this winter problem is not limited to only one January. According to the Meteorological Department, between 5 and 6 January, there may be rain in Delhi and surrounding areas. The four cities of Uttarakhand are experiencing snowfall in hilly areas like Uttarkashi, Barkot, Dharamshala and Rudraprayag, which is freezing.

At the same time, North India is also going to get cold in the coming days. A cold wave warning has been issued along with the cold. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for all the states of North India. It is feared that the coldest nights of this season will start from today. North Indians need to be most cautious for the next 4 days as the Meteorological Department has issued an alert on 1 January along with 29, 30 and 31 December. Outbreak of cold wave can be seen with bitter cold in these four days. This effect of cold can be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Mercury can go below zero

The Meteorological Department says that in some parts of Rajasthan, the mercury can be below zero. In Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may be 2 to 3 degrees, while in Delhi the mercury is expected to be 3 to 4 degrees. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has asked to take special precautions in these four days. Along with this, we have instructed to stay in homes. The Meteorological Department has said that use hot water as much as possible and avoid celebrating in the open on New Year. In this cold weather department has also given special instructions regarding alcohol. The Meteorological Department has refused to drink alcohol. Doing so warns of big loss.

No relief

The Meteorological Department has told the wind blowing from the west behind the outbreak of cold and cold wave in North India. According to the Meteorological Department, even after January 1, there is no hope of relief in North India because after January one more change in the weather is going to happen. Rain has also been predicted along with the cold. On January 4 to 5, rain is forecast with cold. The Meteorological Department says that between 4 to 5 January, there may be heavy snowfall in the mountains. The effect of which can be seen on the plains. Although there is still snowfall in the mountains.

Snow on the mountains

Due to heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand, snow has started freezing in the valley. On one side there is a spectacular view in the mountains, on the other, the cold has started increasing. However, amidst this snowfall, tourists from different parts of the country are reaching to see the beautiful view of the Ganges valley. Similar strong snowfall is taking place in Uttarakhand’s Barkot. Due to snowfall, trees and plants are completely covered in snow. A thick sheet of snow has accumulated on the roads.

Uttarakhand’s neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh is also experiencing heavy snowfall. Amid snowfall, a large number of tourists are reaching Dharamshala. Due to snowfall in the upper parts of Dharamshala, the mountains are completely covered in snow. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be more snowfall in the mountains.

Also read:

Kargil: 103 homes lighted in minus 25 degree temperature, cold weather could not even weaken

Viral Video: Deer trapped in cold frozen lake, video of saving in a unique way went viral