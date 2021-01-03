Highlights: Rain alert in many areas

How will the weather be on Monday

39 mm rain recorded in Safdarjung, Delhi

new Delhi

On Sunday morning, several areas of Delhi NCR received thunder and rain with lightning thunder and glow. Due to western disturbance, there was heavy rain in some parts of Haryana including Ghaziabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, North West area of ​​Delhi. The rain in Delhi can be gauged from the fact that the people of Delhi could not even see the sun till noon. At the same time, Skymet Weather chief meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the coming 48 hours. Please tell that the Meteorological Department had predicted rain on January 03 in several states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains may occur in Khurja, Etah, Kishanganj, Amroha, Moradabad, Chandausi, Agra, Mathura, Noida. The meteorological department had forecast rain in Delhi. The Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that in the first week of the year, Delhi-NCR will receive rain in the midst of cold. On the first day of the year in Delhi, where fog made us cry, there was rain on the second day and there was a cloud in the sky. While 6-7 January rain and clouds are likely to continue.



‘There will be heavy rain in the coming 48 hours’

On the other hand, Skymet Weather chief meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said that 39 mm rainfall has been recorded in Safdarjung, Delhi, which is the highest in the last decade in January. Apart from this, he has warned about the possibility of heavy rains during the next 48 hours. He tweeted that in 1985, the rain made a record of 173.2 mm.

Rain alert in these areas

Meteorological Department has tweeted that light in Palwal, Hodal (Haryana), Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur, Mehandipur Balaji (Rajasthan), Barsana, Nandgaon, Khatauli, Kandhauli, Gurmukeshwar, Anupshahar, Aligarh, Sadabad, Secunderabad There will be moderate to heavy rain. There are districts like Rao, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Sambhal, Sayana, Bhadoi, Moradabad, Rampur, Jattari, Khurja, Khair, Mathura, Hathras, Iglas, Chandpur, Sikanderabad, Amroha (UP) during the next 2 hours.

Himachal: Heavy rain-snowfall warning in high areas, Orange alert issued

Rain increased cold

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity was between 100 and 82 percent. Safdarjung Observatory, which gives official figures for the city, recorded 14.8 mm of rain at 5.30 pm, while Palam Weather Station recorded 5.3 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 18.6 mm.

How will the weather be on Monday?

The Meteorological Department has forecast winds of 20-30 kmph with cloudy, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms on Monday. It also predicted the possibility of hail at some places. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday will be 18 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Input from PTI and Skymet)