Highlights: The effect of monsoon starts again in the state

Minor rains started in various districts in the state

Meteorological Department gave information about the south-west monsoon

Meteorological Department says – Monsoon returns in Rajasthan and Punjab

Jaipur

By the way, the monsoon in the state is now towards farewell. But the forecast made by the meteorological department regarding the south-west monsoon is now coming true. Yes, the weather has started changing in the state before October 1. The weather has become pleasant in many districts of the state. At the same time, news of scattered rain is also coming in some areas. In this regard, the Meteorological Department (mausam vibahg) said on Monday that the southwest monsoon has returned from parts of West Rajasthan and Punjab.

Department says, monsoon will be active in the next 12 hours

The IMD also said that southwest monsoon may return from Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some other parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. According to the department, the circumstances are becoming favorable for this. According to the department, light to moderate rains may occur at isolated places over North Peninsular India, Central and Northeast India during the next 12 hours.

This is the reason for rain

The IMD noted that a trough is forming over East Bihar with a cyclone. Therefore, its effect is seen in the lower trophospheric levels of the Gulf of West-Central Bengal to coastal Odisha. There are good chances of rain in such a situation. Let us tell you that Rajasthan has recorded the best rainfall in the month of August. At the same time, meteorologists believe that the southern-western monsoon will fare well through Rajasthan.