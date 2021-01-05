Weather Update Live: Orange alert for Delhi was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday and heavy rain and torrential rain was forecast in Delhi. The weather took a turn late yesterday and rain knocked in other areas of Delhi NCR. IMD says that this rain will see a change in the temperature of Delhi, where the minimum temperature of Delhi had reached 1 degree Celsius in the past, now the people of Delhi will get relief from such cold. Even today, rain has been predicted in Delhi and people can get light showers.

If we look at the weather conditions in other cities of the country, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snow at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and hail at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh with lightening in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.