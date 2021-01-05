Highlights: Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas still rain

There is also a possibility of hail falling in some areas of NCR

Snowfall will continue on the mountains, mercury will fall

new Delhi

Outbreaks of cold continue in North India including the capital Delhi. The rain along with the cold has also increased chill. Today, where rain is expected in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas, snowfall may continue in the hilly areas. The Meteorological Department has also issued an Orange Alert for several states regarding rain.

Chances of rain in these areas, hail can also fall

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain in the vicinity of Delhi, Rewari, Kosali, Bhiwariam, Mahendragarh, Charkhadadari, Mattanhai, Farukhanagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Mehm, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda and Panipat during the next 2 hours. Are expected to Olay may also fall in some places.

At the same time, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm are expected in Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur and Noida districts and adjoining areas during the next three hours. There is also a possibility of hail with rain in many of these places.

Snowfall will continue in these areas

It is raining due to the Western Disturbance affecting Northwest India. Due to western disturbances, the mountains are also experiencing snowfall. According to the Meteorological Department, high places of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir may experience snowfall even today. Temperatures will again fall due to snowfall.