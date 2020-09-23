Weather Forecast: Monsoon rains are still continuing in many areas in the country and light rains are continuing in some states. In today’s weather conditions, moderate to heavy rain or thunder showers are possible in Northeast India, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan and parts of Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Chance of light to heavy rain in these areas

Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur at some places in eastern and central parts of coastal Karnataka, northern Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rains are expected over Vidarbha, interior Maharashtra, Gujarat, eastern Rajasthan, western parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Light rain is possible in parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

State of uttar pradesh

In UP, the Meteorological Department has an alert for rain on today and tomorrow i.e. on 24 September. There is no chance of rain from the Monsoon trough line passing through many parts of Uttar Pradesh, yet there are chances of heavy rain in many places in eastern parts of UP today and tomorrow i.e. on 24 September. During this time, the meteorological department is alert of the lightning shining with great vigor.

Heavy rain in mumbai

Torrential rains have been raining in the country’s financial capital Mumbai since last evening and heavy water logging has taken place in all areas. In areas like Andheri, Sion, Kurla, Parel, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Hindmata, there is a problem of heavy waterlogging due to heavy rains. Up to six feet of water has accumulated in the Andheri subway. The movement of local trains on all four lines of Mumbai Railway is at a standstill and people are facing heavy problems as they are not able to reach their destinations via trains.

read this also

Both Houses of Parliament may be adjourned indefinitely before time, may decide due to Corona’s threat

Mumbai: Difficulties due to heavy rains since yesterday evening, filling of water, stalled local services in many areas

India-China border dispute: The armies said in a joint statement – both countries agreed not to send more troops on the front