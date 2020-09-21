Karnataka and Kerala received heavy rains on Sunday. Red alert has been issued in 8 districts of both states. At the same time, heavy rains are likely over Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Bihar as a low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The national capital had a humid summer on Sunday and there is no chance of rain for the next 2-3 days.There has been no rain in Delhi for the last 12 days. According to meteorological data, the national capital Delhi has received 78 percent less rainfall in September so far. At the same time, red alert was issued in eight districts of Kerala on Sunday due to heavy rains. The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Monday in 10 districts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, a region of low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal till Sunday morning.

Muvattupuzha river is about to reach flood level

Officials in the Ernakulam district of Karnataka said that the Muvattupuzha river is reaching flood levels, causing fears of flooding in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. The neighboring state of Telangana may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts on Monday. According to the information, there is a possibility of rains in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam. All Superintendents of Police and District Magistrates have been instructed to be vigilant.

Fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea

Due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rains for the next three days. Considering the possibility of winds running at 45-55 kmph this season, fishermen have been advised not to approach Odisha coast by 22 September and not venture into the sea.