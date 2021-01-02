new Delhi: Cold wave conditions are shivering in most parts of North India and there is dense fog in many places on Friday on the first day of the new year. The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of relief from January 3, with the temperature rising by three to five degrees Celsius in North India facing cold wave.

Cyclonic flow has formed due to western disturbances in and around Afghanistan. It is expected to move towards Pakistan during the next 48 hours. As a result of the Western Disturbance, low air pressure remains in Southwest Rajasthan.

The Meteorological Department said, “Due to these effects, rain or snowfall is expected in the Western Himalayan region during January 4-6. There may be heavy rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. There is also a possibility of hail in some places in the western region of the Himalayas during this period.

The Meteorological Department said, “Cold wave is going on in many parts of North West India and Central India. The same situation will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. ”

Delhi’s lowest temperature in 15 years

In Delhi, the minimum temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius in 15 years amid the outbreak of cold wave. At the same time, visibility became “zero” due to “extremely dense fog”. Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last 15 years.

Earlier on January 8, 2006, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature ever recorded was 0.6 degree Celsius in January 1935. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was 2.4 degree Celsius in January last year.

In Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said that visibility was “zero” due to “extremely dense fog” in Safdarjung and Palam at 6 am.

The minimum temperature is forecast to reach eight degrees Celsius on 4-5 January. Due to the effect of western disturbance, light rain is also forecast in the national capital between January 3 to 5.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir

Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir as well and on New Year the minimum temperature in many places in the valley went below the freezing point. Officials said that water temperatures in many reservoirs, including water reservoirs, froze after the temperature dropped in the valley.

Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature in Gulmarg in North Kashmir was recorded at minus nine degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley. In Pahalgam, the base camp in South Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, the mercury dropped to minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature went down to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, compared to the minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

The period of ‘Chillai Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir and during this period of 40 days it is very cold. Due to falling temperatures, water accumulates in water supply pipelines in various parts of the valley including the famous Dal Lake.

Cold wave outbreak in Haryana and Punjab

In Haryana and Punjab, there was an outbreak of cold wave and the minimum temperature reached minus 1.2 degree Celsius in Hisar. Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana in both the states.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a temperature of minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded two degrees, 4.4 degrees, 3.5 degrees, two degrees and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh recorded a temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

There is an outbreak of cold in Punjab too. Faridkot recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Bathinda recorded 1.2 degree Celsius and Amritsar 2.2 degree Celsius.

UP is in the grip of dense fog, cold wave and cold

Dense fog, cold wave and cold conditions have persisted in the last 24 hours in different areas of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, weather was cold in many places in western Uttar Pradesh, whereas in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the temperature was below normal.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Lucknow airport at 0.5 degree Celsius, while Sultanpur recorded the highest at 22.0 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm at different places in western Uttar Pradesh, but the weather is forecast to be cold in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Some relief from cold in Rajasthan

In most parts of Rajasthan, people have got relief from the harsh winter due to the rise in minimum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, Churu was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum of zero degrees. The Meteorological Department has predicted light and moderate rain in Rajasthan, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner division’s Ganganagar and Hanumangarh divisions and somewhere in the surrounding districts.

On the other hand, due to the slight increase in temperature in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, people got some relief from the bitter cold on the first day of the new year.

Most of Madhya Pradesh was in the grip of bitter cold for the last few days. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, while the minimum temperature in Datia was 5.2 degrees Celsius.

GD Mishra, Senior Meteorologist, Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal said, “As a result of western disturbance, the low pressure of air remains in southwest Rajasthan, due to this, there may be rain in Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions till January 3. .

Air quality index of Delhi reached ‘severe’ category

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile application Sameer, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 446. 29 out of 38 monitoring stations in the capital recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category.

According to Safar, the air quality monitoring agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, “The air quality has deteriorated and has reached the ‘severe’ category. The winds have cooled down and the deposition of pollutants in the air due to reduced air speed is.” It is worth mentioning that between 201 and 300 AQI is considered ‘bad’, 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’, while AQI above 500 falls in the most severe category.

Cold wave will increase in these states, rain may occur

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its forecast on Thursday that light rains may also occur in East Rajasthan, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from January 2 to 6. Senior IMD scientist RK Genmani has said that cold wave will continue in North India till Saturday. There will be a slight decrease in cold after January 2. But from January 7, North India will again be hit by a strong cold wave.

Tourists enjoy the sunshine in Shimla

The weather in Shimla is expected to be bad from today. On the first day of 2021 after the New Year celebrations, tourists enjoyed the sunshine in Shimla. From today onwards the weather in the state can get worse. Even in Shimla, tourists did not get to see snow in the new year nor did they get to celebrate after 10 pm due to the Karona curfew. Despite this, huge crowds of tourists gathered in Shimla.

The first day of the year 2021 was celebrated by the tourists in Shimla itself and the cancer that was left in the night was completed on the ridge ground in the day. Tourists were seen enjoying the sunshine in Shimla. Tourists say that he had arrived in Shimla to celebrate the new year. He is enjoying this blazing sun. He says that he had arrived in Shimla on the new year with the hope of snowfall, the snowfall is not fulfilled but the weather remains pleasant.

