Weather | Up to ten centimeters of snow can fall in the Helsinki region on Sunday

According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, about 5–10 centimeters of snow will fall in the capital region during the day.

Landscapes turned into wintry during Saturday due to the thin layer of snow that fell during the day in a large part of the capital region.

More snow is expected on Sunday. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen says that it can snow all day long, and the temperature will stay on the side of freezing.

“Actually, this whole day will be spent in the snow here in the capital region. It gets weaker towards evening and then stops. It may not snow at night,” says Keränen.

Sanomatalo’s ceiling camera shows a view of the white center of Helsinki.

Snow it will rain 5–10 centimeters in the capital region during Sunday. The closer you are to the coast, the thicker the snow cover becomes.

According to Keränen, it is difficult to estimate where the thickest snow accumulations extend.

“At least we get snow in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. When going north from Vantaa, the snow cover can become thinner, just a few centimeters,” he says.

The heaviest snowfall will occur in the capital region on Sunday in the hours after noon.

There are a few degrees of frost during the day, and the wind speed is 5–8 meters per second.

“The wind is coming from the east, so it is possible that the snow may occasionally fall horizontally, and it may drift along with the wind.”

In the afternoon, the mercury can even drop to zero degrees, but in the evening the temperature drops to freezing again.

Permanently the capital region’s snow cover will not remain.

From Thursday onwards, the temperature can already rise to the plus side, and at the same time the night frosts will also end.

“The snow will probably melt away by the end of the week,” says Keränen.

Despite the snowfall, the Helsinki police have so far received no more sheet metal crashes than usual during the weekend.