Weather | Up to 30 centimeters of snow may fall in Tampere

Today there are promises of heavy snowfalls around Tampere. Meteorologist on duty Petri Hoppula The Finnish Meteorological Institute says that up to 30 centimeters of snow has been predicted for Tampere.

The biggest snow accumulations are expected from the Pori region all the way to the west of Päijänne.

“Eastern Finland will get a little less, with 5-15 cents of accumulation, and as you go south, south of the Salpausselkä ridge, there will be less than 10 cents of accumulation. In Uusimaa’s Rannikko region, snow does not stay on the ground,” Hoppula predicts.

In addition, Pirkanmaa has been given a warning about extremely bad driving weather.

In the south, rain comes mainly as water.

“The temperature is predicted to be plus 8 degrees for the south coast in the morning. During the day, the temperature starts to go down in the south, when the flow direction turns to the northwest. Around Tampere, it’s close to zero degrees in the afternoon, and the zero mark extends to the roads of South Karelia.”

The rains will also spread to North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu today.