Weather | Up to 20 centimeters of snow fell in southern Finland at night, the driving weather was very bad

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the driving weather is very bad in many places.

Finland in the southern part and in the Etelä-Savo region, it has rained in some places during the night on 10–20 centimeters of snow, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute on their website.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the driving weather is very bad in many places. The rain area is moving quickly to the east and the weather will clear from the west already during the morning. The north wind intensifies into a gust.

The news is updated.