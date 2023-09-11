Weather | Unusual warmth for autumn still caresses Finland at the beginning of the week, the turn awaits on Wednesday

The nights are also warmer than usual.

The usual ones fall weather will stay away from Finland for at least the first week. The thermometer readings can rise above 20 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country today. In Lapland, temperatures fall slightly below this.

The weather is dusty and partly cloudy throughout the country. The nights are also warmer than usual.

At the weekend in Finland, there was almost a heat wave. Saturday’s highest temperature, 23.9 degrees, was measured in Seinäjoki and Pello. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was a good degree away in Satakunta, while 23.8 degrees were measured in Pori and Rauma.

Turn According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, towards colder temperatures is coming on Wednesday at the earliest.

In the middle of the week, the border of cold and warm air mass passes over Finland, and there will be a couple of cooler days.

The rain front is predicted to arrive in Finland on Wednesday or Thursday. There may be very heavy rains.