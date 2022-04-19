Home page World

Hoch Spiro continues to determine the weather conditions. After April had a changeable start and the Easter weather was glorious, spring is now weakening in some parts of Germany.

Munich – Scandinavia high “Spiro” still ensures mostly calm weather in Germany today. In the east and southeast, on the other hand, the low pressure influences of “Renate” can be felt. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there are more clouds and rain in some areas. That has consequences.

From the weekend, a new low-pressure complex is expected to bring more clouds and thunderstorms from the south-west. This precipitation should then cover all of Germany on Sunday and bring with it a cooling. A trend that could intensify towards the end of the month.

April weather: sun and showers in the south of the country

In the race for the moody weather at the end of the month sees RTL-Meteorologist Martin Pscherer still has a few options in the forecasts of the weather computer. “The majority of forecasts see a more volatile course in the last few days of April 2022 – particularly in central and southern Germany, where the sun is likely to be accompanied by increased showers.” A trend that is currently also emerging for the weather in May.

“The current trends for the start of the merry month of May point to mixed weather with occasional thunderstorms and spring-like temperatures,” Pscherer continues. But of course there is still a long way to go and there is still plenty of leeway for the details.