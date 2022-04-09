Weather Unstable weather continues on Sunday, from the beginning of the week the weather will warm up and rain from the south

In the early part of the week, rainfall will start to decrease from the south.

Saturday the unstable weather continues on Sunday. However, the southern coast of Finland and the southern part of the country are slowly falling apart, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Jari Tuovinen.

Sunday’s rains, according to him, will be heavily concentrated in the south until the morning, and drier air will slowly begin to flow from the west. It can be warm in the afternoon at least five degrees in Southwest Finland and Uusimaa.

Rainy weather can raise the temperature, but even half an hour of sleet can cool the air, Tuovinen says.

Early week rainfall is starting to decrease from the south. Temperatures in the south of the country can be at best ten degrees and the weather is relatively sunny.

By Wednesday, rain can be expected in Lapland as well.