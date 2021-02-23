The weather is currently showing its friendly side: Spring-like temperatures and sunshine ensure a good mood. But does it stay that way?

Münster – In the past few weeks the weather in Germany has fluctuated from one extreme to the next. The town Muenster* sank into the snow in the icy cold in mid-February. The big turning point came barely seven days later. The temperatures suddenly shot up and melted the ice. On Tuesday even around 20 degrees were reached in places.

Spring may be saying goodbye as soon as it came. Because of the polar vortex, Germany is threatened with another onset of winter in March*, as reported by msl24.de. The cold front could even remain with us until Easter. You can find out whether snow and ice are playing a role again in Münster and North Rhine-Westphalia from our colleagues Münsterland*.