The weekend shows itself with summery temperatures. Storms and thunderstorms are expected at the beginning of the week. Is there sunshine for this at Pentecost?

Munich – While the summer made an appearance at times over the weekend with lots of sunshine and high temperatures, the weather at the start of the new week was quite uncomfortable. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns for Monday (May 22) and Tuesday (May 23) of violent thunderstorms and storms with heavy rain, hail and gusts of wind, especially in the north and south-west. But there are also severe weather warnings in Bavaria.

“The air mass is muggy, it is very oppressive,” explained meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net. After there will be thunderstorms on Monday, the thunderstorms should expand again on Tuesday, it was said. Thunderstorms are expected here on Tuesday:

Bavaria

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Hesse

Lower Saxony

North Rhine-Westphalia

Rhineland-Palatinate

Saarland

Saxony-Anhalt

Thuringia

Weather forecast in Germany: “The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues”

It will also be muddy and wet on Wednesday (May 24) in some regions. The DWD expects dense rain clouds south of the Danube, and thunderstorms with heavy rain are also possible in the Alps. There could also be isolated showers in the northwest and east. From the southwest to central Germany, on the other hand, it should remain sunny and mostly dry.

According to weather experts, it should be mostly friendly and sunny at Pentecost. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

At least it won’t be that cold anymore. According to the DWD, the temperatures should be a maximum of 16 to 22 degrees. In the night of Thursday (May 25th) the lows are between 4 and 11 degrees. A few showers are still possible during the course of the day, but it should remain mostly dry in the south-west and north. The temperatures then climb to 17 to 24 degrees. “The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues,” said Jung – but at least at a higher level than last time.

Weather in Germany: Meteorologists dare to forecast Pentecost

Towards the weekend it should clear up a bit, the summer temperatures will remain. According to the DWD, it will be clear to sunny and dry on Friday (May 26) and Saturday (May 27). Only in the east of the country could there be denser clouds on Friday. 16 to 22 degrees are expected in the north, otherwise 20 to 25 degrees.

For Pentecost, the meteorologists dare to make an initial forecast. On Sunday (May 28th) there could only be light rain at the edge of the Alps and at the sea. Few clouds and lots of sun are reported for the rest of Germany. The maximum temperatures are between 20 and 26 degrees. Then it will slowly get warmer again. Vacationers who travel over Pentecost seem to be able to breathe easy for now. An Italian seaside resort is already preparing for a rush of tourists at Pentecost. There are also first weather forecasts for the summer. (kas/dpa)