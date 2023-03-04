The sun will largely be hidden behind the clouds on Saturday and it can occasionally rain lightly. In the afternoon it will become dry from the north in more and more places, but the sun will only break through very locally. It will be 7 or 8 degrees. “It is not cold for the time of year, but the cloudy weather makes it feel colder,” says meteorologist Berend van Straaten of Weatheronline.

Sunday will be a changeable day with light showers spread across the country. There are also dry periods, but we should not expect much sun. It will be slightly colder with about 6 degrees in the afternoon. During showers, the temperature drops a few degrees and in addition to rain, some showers also cause hail or some wet snow. Van Straaten: ,,Add to that a moderate north-westerly wind and then it's pretty inclement weather with a perceived temperature close to freezing. It will be a day where we will occasionally dive deep into our winter coat."

After the weekend, winter showers are waiting for us. “It may even turn white in certain places in our country,” says the weatherman.

It will be a bit less cold on Monday, but a new bubble of cold will reach our country on Tuesday. And it stays pretty cold. There is a good chance of snow next Tuesday and Friday. “Theoretically speaking, it can easily yield 5 to 10 centimeters of snow,” concludes meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek from Weather plaza when looking at the weather models. The greatest chance of a white world is in the south, southeast and east of the country.

