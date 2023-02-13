Weather | Tuesday is a cloudy day in the southern and central parts of the country, it is snowing in Lapland

An area of ​​snowfall will pass over Lapland on Tuesday.

Finland a dusty day can be expected in the southern and central parts on Tuesday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen. The middle stages of the country have variable cloudiness.

“On the other hand, in the south you can see the sun well during the day,” says Parviainen.

An area of ​​snowfall will pass over Lapland on Tuesday. About five centimeters of snow can fall in the area during the day.

Tuesday according to Parviainen, there is a weak or moderate wind between the south and the west. The winds have weakened since Monday, when wind warnings were issued in Lapland.

According to Parviainen, the temperatures will remain between about five degrees Celsius and three degrees below zero throughout the country on Tuesday. It is warmest in the western and southern parts of the country.