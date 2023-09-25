Home page World

Annoying companions in late summer: Mallorca is plagued by a plague of mosquitoes – an invasive species is also raising concerns about a dangerous virus.

Palma de Mallorca – 30 degrees and sunshine in Mallorca! Summer is far from over on the Germans’ favorite holiday island. The locals and tourists on the Balearic Island enjoy the best weather even in late September. However, the pleasant summer temperatures also have their downsides. A plague of mosquitoes is overwhelming the area.

The reason for this is the weather, which has not always been so summery in the past few weeks. Last week it rained heavily on Mallorca. And the high temperatures combined with the humidity are a paradise for the spread of the stinging pests. The rains refilled puddles and water containers in which mosquito larvae can grow wonderfully.

Mosquito plague on Mallorca – no improvement in sight for the time being

It is currently peak season for mosquitoes, explains Miguel Ángel Miranda, professor of zoology at the Balearic University of Uib, to the Mallorca newspaper. The scientist also has some bad news: the plague will continue for a while. Due to the persistently high temperatures, it is unlikely that it will subside until October. “When temperatures drop, mosquitoes die,” explains Miranda. But according to current weather forecasts, that could still be a bit off.

It’s humming in late summer on Mallorca: the island is experiencing a plague of mosquitoes – the tiger mosquito is also spreading. © Ennio Leanza / Clara Margais /dpa (montage)

However, that’s not enough of a problem. A very special species of mosquito that has invaded Mallorca is causing great concern on the island. The Asian tiger mosquito has recently become more and more at home there. Their survival is not so closely linked to the weather; they swarm around tourists even when temperatures are particularly high – even in the middle of the day.

Mosquito plague raises concerns about dangerous virus – tiger mosquito can spread dengue fever

The main problem with the tiger mosquito: The species repeatedly transmits potentially dangerous diseases and is known to pass on dengue fever, for example. When infected with the virus, it causes a severe flu-like illness in humans. Cases of infection have already occurred this year on the neighboring Balearic island of Ibiza t-online.de reported. So far, no infection with the virus has been reported in Mallorca.

Another example shows how quickly this can change: Lake Garda was already struggling with mosquitoes and disease transmission this year. Cases of dengue fever occurred there and caused an uproar. Due to the tiger mosquito and its potentially communicable disease, the Foreign Office even adjusted the travel warning for the region in Italy.

However, there is still positive news for the Mallorcans. Even if such a plague of mosquitoes is annoying, expert Miranda describes it to the Mallorca newspaper as a “totally normal situation”. And in general, the life cycle of mosquitoes is not particularly long, only around a month. If there are not enough offspring during this time, for example due to temperatures that are too low, then the population will quickly decrease again. Until then, the most important thing for your vacation on Mallorca is: don’t forget mosquito spray. (han)