The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, especially on the sea and islands, and humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and interior areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed sometimes active on the sea and it is northwest / 15 – 25 km / h, up to 35 km / h at sea.

The center said – in its daily statement – that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, and the first tide will occur at 13:33, the second tide at 02:58, the first tide at 20:31 and the second tide at 08:01 … The wave is light, and the first tide occurs at 10:21, the second tide at 23:04, the first tide at 16:36, and the second tide at 05:13.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperature and humidity for tomorrow:

City The Great Heat The Minimum Heat The Great Humidity The Lesser Humidity

Abu Dhabi 27 18 75 35

Dubai 27 17 70 30

Sharjah 28 15 75 35

Ajman 27 18 80 30

Umm Al-Quwain 26 14 80 30

Ras Al Khaimah 25 17 80 30

Fujairah 27 18 70 40

Al-Ain 28 15 90 20

Liwa 28 12 90 25

Ruwais 25 16 75 40

Commodity 25 14 80 35

Delma 24 18 70 45

Tunb Kobra 25 19 75 40

Tunb al-Soghir 25 19 75 40

Abu Musa 25 19 75 40





