The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy and dusty in some areas, with another significant decrease in temperatures. Winds are moderate to active speed, especially at the sea, causing dust in open areas.

Wind: NW / 15 to 30, reaching 40 km / hr.

The Arabian Gulf: turbulent – medium, while the first tide will occur at 15:29, the second tide at 03:05, the first tide at 09:40, and the second tide at 20:46.

The Sea of ​​Oman: medium – turbulent in the evening, while the first tide will occur at 12:44, the second tide at 23:29, the first tide at 18:07, and the second tide at 06:16.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

