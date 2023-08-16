Genoa – Temperatures are rising throughout Italy, and Liguria is no exception.

In Genoa, the heat alert is raised: the heat wave bulletin, issued daily by the Ministry of Health, indicates for today, Wednesday 16 August, a green dot. From tomorrow instead for two days the temperatures will rise and a yellow dot is expected, i.e. level 1 alert.

Today, tomorrow and Friday the summer temperatures settle down between 30 and 32 degrees along the coast, where they will be associated with high humidity values which will increase the feeling of discomfort. The thermometer will mark even higher values ​​in the internal valleys where, however, the humidity will be lower.

“Currently – explains Antonio Iengo, forecaster of the Arpal Liguria weather center – it is undergoing expansion the anticyclone of subtropical matrix that from North Africa is approaching central Europe and that, starting from Friday, it will also include Liguria. Temperatures will therefore be on the rise: we will have days of torrid heat with the thermometer showing two or three degrees more but luckily the humidity values ​​will be decreasing. Over the weekend and the first days of next week, we will most likely have physiological discomfort due to the high temperatures: even the minimum ones are growing. Practically during the day we will have 34/35 degrees along the coast which will drop to 25/26 at night, as happened last month. In La Spezia and locally in the Imperia area, even higher values ​​will be reached, up to 37/38 degrees in the internal valleys: already two days ago in Castelnuovo Magra the thermometer reached 38 degrees. The good news is that, right now, the heat wave appears to be a brief interlude: as early as August 25, temperatures could begin to decrease”.

Arpal Liguria forecasts

Today, Wednesday 16th August: clear sky along the coasts, afternoon instability on the hills associated with vertically developing clouds and possible showers or heat thunderstorms (which arise when the ground is too hot, see definition below).

Stationary temperatures, physiological discomfort due to the heat.

Tomorrow, Thursday 17 August: clear or partly cloudy sky along the coast due to the transit of veils or high clouds, unstable on the hills and inland areas in the afternoon with possible isolated showers or heat storms

Temperatures: the minimums are increasing, the maximums are stationary or slightly increasing. Physiological discomfort due to the heat.

Friday 18 August: stable and sunny day with clear skies over the whole region. Temperatures: minimums stationary, maximums increasing. Physiological discomfort due to the heat.

What are the storms of heat

Short-lived but intense thunderstorms that occur with intense ground warming. The heated air rises in the form of a hot air bubble and cools as the temperature decreases at altitude, starting to condense and causing the formation of water vapor clouds. These clouds then give rise to heat storms.

The strong heating of the ground makes the air temperature profile very unstable, therefore vertical motions are favored (and therefore the ascent of air particles at higher altitudes, where they find colder air and can condense)

The phenomena are typical of the central hours of the day on hot summer days, while they tend to decrease towards the evening hours. In Liguria they are more probable on the hills because the flow of humid air against the orography “pushes” the particles of humid air to rise again, favoring the phenomenon of condensation.

They are usually short-lived, less than an hour, and quite localized. If the energy involved is very high, they can cause hailstorms.