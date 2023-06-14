Weather | Today we are already approaching oppressive heat in some places

It is warmest in Western and Southern Finland, about south of the Mikkeli level.

Helleraja is exceeded today in more places in Finland than on Tuesday. The temperature is already approaching the limit of extreme heat, the Finnish Meteorological Institute told STT.

It is warmest in Western and Southern Finland, about south of the Mikkeli level. However, with this information, the Tukala heat warning is only valid from Thursday onwards.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise towards the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, temperatures can be quite generally between 25 and 30 degrees.

The rain the probability increases mainly in the north at the end of the current week, at the turn of Sunday and Monday. In the south, rains can be expected only during the next week. Despite the possible rain, the weather looks warm, and the heat wave may continue next week as well.

By the end of the week, the value of the UV index may rise above the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning limit, i.e. six. On Tuesday, the UV index was around five.