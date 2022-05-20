Weather Today, there are widespread warnings about forest and grassland fires in Finland

Rainfall is hardly available in Finland even today. A pout day is expected for the whole country.

Terrain is now very dry in many parts of Finland. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has today issued warnings about the danger of both forest and grass fires.

There is a widespread forest fire warning in southern Finland. It applies to Satakunta, Southwest Finland, Uuttamaa, Kanta-Häme and Kymenlaakso.

Grass fires are warned in the western part of Northern Ostrobothnia and in the municipalities of Lapland in Simo and Keminmaa.

The weather is mostly partly cloudy. What is clear is mainly in Lapland in the Arm. In the west the weather is quite warm, in the rest of the country a little cooler.