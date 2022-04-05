Weather Today it can rain up to more than 30 centimeters – bad driving promised all over the country

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has today issued a storm warning to the sea. Rainfall should ease by tomorrow as low pressure moves north.

Strong snowfall has taken over almost all of Finland on Tuesday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there has been about 15 cents of snow in Uusimaa and as much as 20 cents in central Finland during the morning. In total, more than 30 cents of snow can accumulate today.

“There is now strong low pressure in the western parts of the Gulf of Finland, which is moving towards the northern parts of Finland. With it, the rains will also shift to the north, ”says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Helena Laakso.

The least snow today is on the coast of Ostrobothnia in the Vaasa area.

Rain is currently coming in as snow all over the country. According to Laakso, snow can come down in the southern and eastern parts of the country as a cannon shelter. It can cause power outages, for example, when branches that load heavy snow squeeze or break over power lines.

Driving is very poor in the whole country except Ostrobothnia and Lapland where it is only bad. In addition, there may be strong winds in the south of the country from this afternoon. The wind can gust up to 20 meters per second.

Several sheet metal crashes have been reported in the morning and in the morning due to slippery weather around the country. Serious injuries had been avoided during the morning.

In Sodankylä, Lapland, for example, there have been reports of several sheet metal crashes and rear-end collisions involving a police car.

The southwestern seas have been given a storm warning of strong winds and waves all day. Freezing warnings have been issued for the northernmost sea areas – according to Laakso, ice can accumulate on ships due to cold weather, which can make it difficult for ships to steer.

The hardest according to Laakso, the snowfall will ease by tomorrow. There may be rain in the south, but there will still be snow in some places in the central and eastern parts of the country.

“However, the rainfall is weak compared to the previous day, for example. The snow deposits will be about five centimeters, ”says Laakso.

No slippery weather warnings have been issued for the southern parts of the country tomorrow. Instead, elsewhere in the country, driving can be bad due to snowfall. No wind or wave warnings have been issued to the sea.