United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced what the weather will be like for this Tuesday, August 20 in the different counties of Texas. An excessive heat alert is in effect in most counties, due to temperatures that will exceed 100 °F (38 °C).

During the announcements of excessive heatdangerous conditions are being highlighted due to the heat, even outside of heat waves. In light of these temperatures, Texans are advised to dress lightly, eat lightly, drink plenty of water, avoid sun exposure and be aware of babies, elderly people and pets.

Today’s weather in Houston



In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstonthis excessive heat warning is in effect and is expected to remain in effect for at least two weeks. This is because the minimum temperature will be in the 83 °F (28 °C) and the maximum will exceed 101 °F (38 °C).

Today’s weather in Dallas

For its part, Dallas The excessive heat warning has been in place for several weeks and this condition is not expected to change. With full sun, the day will begin in 77 °F (25 °C) and as the hours go by the temperature will rise to 102 °F (39 °C). Therefore, NWS recommendations apply to this county.

Today’s weather in San Antonio



In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are also expected throughout the day and the beginning of the weekend. Although the weather will start with 80 °F (27 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 106 °F (41 °C).

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, but with a warning for excessive heat. Since the day will start in the 79 °F (26 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 108 °F (41 °C).