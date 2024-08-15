ANDThe United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced What will the weather be like this Thursday, the 15th? August in the various counties of Texas. In most counties an excessive heat alert is in effect, due to temperatures that will exceed 100 °F (38 °C). Find out what the weather will be like today.

During excessive heat advisories, Dangerous conditions due to heat are highlightedeven outside of heat waves. In light of these temperatures, Texans are advised to dress lightly, eat lightly, drink plenty of water, avoid sun exposure and be attentive to babies, elderly people and pets.

Today’s weather in Houston

In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstonthis excessive heat warning is in effect and is expected to remain in effect for at least two weeks. This is because the minimum temperature will be in the 81 °F (27 °C) and the maximum will exceed 98 °F (37 °C).

Today’s weather in Dallas

For its part, Dallas The excessive heat warning has been in place for several weeks and this condition is not expected to change. With full sun, the day will begin in 82 °F (28 °C) and as the hours pass the temperature will rise to 102 °F (39 °C). Therefore, NWS recommendations apply to this county.

Staying hydrated, one of the keys to avoiding heat stroke in Texas, Photo:iStock Share

Today’s weather in San Antonio



In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are also expected throughout the day and the beginning of the weekend. Although the weather will start with 79 °F (26 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 102 °F (39 °C).

Today’s weather in Austin



Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, but with a warning for excessive heat. Since the day will start in the 78 °F (26 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 101 °F (38 °C).