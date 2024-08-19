According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Houston
In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstonthis excessive heat warning is in effect and is expected to remain in effect for at least two weeksThis is because the minimum temperature will be located in the 82 °F (28 °C) and the maximum will exceed 102 °F (39 °C).
Today’s weather in Dallas
For its part, Dallas The excessive heat warning has been in place for several weeks and this condition is not expected to change. With full sun, the day will begin in 78 °F (26 °C) and as the hours pass the temperature will rise to 106 °F (41 °C). Therefore, NWS recommendations apply to this county.
Today’s weather in San Antonio
In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are also expected throughout the day and the beginning of the weekend. Although the weather will start with 78 °F (26 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 104 °F (40 °C).
Today’s weather in Austin
Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, but with a warning for excessive heat. Since the day will start in the 78 °F (26 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 103 °F (39 °C).
