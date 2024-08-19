He United States National Weather Service (NWS) announced what the weather will be like for this Monday, August 19 in Texas counties. A heat warning is in effect in most counties, with temperatures expected to exceed 100°F (38°C).

During the excessive heat warningsdangerous conditions are highlighted due to heat, even outside of heat waves. Given these temperatures, recommend to Texans Dress lightly, eat lightly, drink plenty of water, avoid sun exposure, and keep an eye on babies, the elderly, and pets.

Today’s weather in Houston



In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstonthis excessive heat warning is in effect and is expected to remain in effect for at least two weeksThis is because the minimum temperature will be located in the 82 °F (28 °C) and the maximum will exceed 102 °F (39 °C).

Today’s weather in Dallas

For its part, Dallas The excessive heat warning has been in place for several weeks and this condition is not expected to change. With full sun, the day will begin in 78 °F (26 °C) and as the hours pass the temperature will rise to 106 °F (41 °C). Therefore, NWS recommendations apply to this county.

Today’s weather in San Antonio



In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are also expected throughout the day and the beginning of the weekend. Although the weather will start with 78 °F (26 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 104 °F (40 °C).

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, but with a warning for excessive heat. Since the day will start in the 78 °F (26 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 103 °F (39 °C).