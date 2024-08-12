According to the criteria of
Today’s weather in Houston
In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstongoverns This excessive heat warning and is expected to remain for at least two weeks. This is because the minimum temperature will be in the 81 °F (27 °C) and the maximum will exceed 95 °F (35 °C).
Today’s weather in Dallas
For its part, Dallas maintains the excessive heat warning for some weeks and This condition is not expected to change.With a full sun, the day will begin in 79 °F (26 °C) and as the hours pass the temperature will rise to 99 °F (37 °C). Therefore, NWS recommendations apply to this county.
Today’s weather in San Antonio
In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are also expected throughout the day and the beginning of the week. Although the weather will start with 79 °F (26 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 101 °F (38 °C).
Today’s weather in Austin
Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, but with a warning for excessive heat. Since the day will start in the 78 °F (26 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 99 °F (37 °C).
