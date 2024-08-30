He United States National Weather Service (NWS, acronym in English) announced what the weather will be like for this Friday, August 30 in the different Texas counties. A heat alert is in effect in most counties, due to temperatures that will exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit. 100 °F (38 °C).

During excessive heat warningsdangerous conditions are highlighted due to the heat, even outside of heat waves. Given these temperatures, recommend to Texans Dress lightly, eat lightly, drink plenty of water, avoid sun exposure, and keep an eye on babies, the elderly, and pets.

Today’s weather in Houston

In one of the major cities in Texas, Houstonthis excessive heat warning is no longer in effect and rain is expected throughout the week, including on Friday afternoon. This is because the minimum temperature will be in the 78 °F (25 °C) and the maximum will exceed 88 °F (29 °C).

Today’s weather in Dallas



For its part, Dallas The weather has been warm for a few weeks and this condition is not expected to change. With full sun, the day will begin in 76 °F (24 °C) and as the hours pass the temperature will rise to 94 °F (33 °C).

Today’s weather in San Antonio



In the south of the state, in the county of Saint Anthonyvery high temperatures are also expected throughout the day, although with some scattered rain. Although the weather will start with 77 °F (25 °C), towards the afternoon a maximum temperature of 96 °F (36 °C).

Today’s weather in Austin

Finally, in the state capital, Austinslightly lower temperatures are expected, but with a warning for excessive heat. In the morning there will be some rain and the day will start in the 75 °F (24 °C) and the maximum will be just above the 94 °F (34 °C).