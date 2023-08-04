There is a bad weather alert over a large part of the Centre-North due to worsening weather conditions, associated with a significant drop in temperatures. On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved, has issued a notice of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Read also

The warning forecasts rain showers and thunderstorms mainly in Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Abruzzo for Friday 4 August. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

LAZIO

The Lazio Regional Civil Protection Agency issued a yellow alert from tomorrow afternoon, Friday 4 August and for the following 18-24 hours. We expect on Lazio: precipitation, predominantly downpour or thunderstorm. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

LOMBARDY

Still bad weather in Lombardy. It is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4 August cloudy or very cloudy everywhere, with temporary clearing of the plains during the night. Showers and thunderstorms of weak or moderate intensity will first affect the Alps and Pre-Alps, and then move south during the day. In the western sectors of the region, the phenomena should weaken from the afternoon, until they end in the evening. As for temperatures, both minimum and maximum temperatures should drop, between 24 and 30 degrees in the plains.

On Saturday the sky will still be very cloudy during the night, with clearings that will gradually become wider during the day starting from the West. Weak showers or thunderstorms are possible during the night in the eastern sectors, running out in the morning. On Sunday, partly cloudy skies and absent precipitation, with rising maximum temperatures. The winds, initially weak in the plains, should gradually strengthen. The trend for Monday and Tuesday next week is clear to partly cloudy skies with no precipitation

There is still an area of ​​strong weather instability which also affects Milan where the Risk Monitoring Functional Center of the Lombardy Region has issued an orange alert (moderate risk) starting from the early hours of tomorrow morning, due to thunderstorm risk. The Municipality of Milan has prepared the closure and prohibition of access to all fenced parks. During the weather alerts and therefore from today’s afternoon there is also a ban on access to unfenced parks and open green areas. Considering the adverse weather situation, it is also recommended to avoid areas with construction site scaffolding, dehors and tents and the owners are asked to make them safe.

TUSCANY

Due to the transit of an Atlantic perturbation over Tuscany, they could occur thunderstorms, locally even strongbetween late morning and tomorrow afternoon, Friday 4 August, on the central-southern provinces of the region, in particular lower Livorno, Arezzo, Grosseto and Siena.

For this reason, the Regional Civil Protection has issued a yellow code warning for severe thunderstorms and hydrogeological risk from 10 to 22 tomorrow for the areas of Valdichiana, Valtiberina, Ombrone and Medio Grosseto, Fiora and Albegna, and in the lower stretch of the Grosseto coast.

VENETO

Yellow alert for thunderstorms throughout the Veneto. Until the morning of Saturday 5, the Veneto regional weather signals phases of instability, interspersed with breaks, with showers and thunderstorms, more common between Friday afternoon and the early hours of Saturday. As the Region makes known, intense phenomena with heavy downpours, strong gusts of wind and hailstorms will be probable, especially in the second part of Friday (but not excluding Thursday).

On the basis of the forecast weather forecasts, the Decentralized Functional Center of the regional Civil Protection announces that, due to hydrogeological criticality due to thunderstorms, the operational phase of “attention” (yellow) has been declared until 12 noon on Saturday 5 August throughout the regional territory.