Cyclone Medusa, descending from Northern Europe, is approaching Italy: according to today’s and tomorrow’s weather forecasts, our country will have to deal with an acute phase of bad weather for several days. Andrea Garbinato, editorial manager of the site www.iLMeteo.it communicates that the first effects of this insidious cyclone are expected today on much of the North and on some stretches of the Tyrrhenian side of the Centre, especially on Tuscany. Scattered rainfall may occur in these regions, but also some thunderstorms, more likely close to the Alpine and pre-Alpine mountains and along the Tuscan coasts. Also pay attention to the risk of storms, particularly in Eastern Liguria and Upper Tuscany.

In the rest of the Center and especially in the South, the strengthening of the Scirocco winds will cause the mercury columns to rise significantly: in some southern regions the thermometers may again reach mid-summer values, with maximum peaks even close to 34/35°C.

On Friday 20th the cyclonic vortex Medusa will reach our country: the North-West, most of the Alpine compartments and the central-southern Tyrrhenian regions will be most exposed where locally up to over 2/300 liters of rain per square meter could fall in a very short time, i.e. the equivalent of the rainfall expected in more than 2 months.

The bad weather will continue throughout the day on Saturday 21st: Cyclone Medusa will in fact not be able to move away from Italy immediately and will give rise to new significant rains and thunderstorms.

Only from on Sunday 22nd the meteorological picture will show signs of recoveryeven if it will probably be a flash in the pan given that next week seems to be spent in the name of a good weather context that is far from being calm.

Also pay attention to the winds that will strengthen further from Libeccio on the Tyrrhenian side and from Scirocco in the south and on the Adriatic side, with the risk of strong storms and the phenomenon of high water on the Venetian lagoon.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 19th. In the north: bad weather in all regions. In the center: unstable over Tuscany, with frequent thunderstorms, more intense over the Massese area. In the south: good weather prevailing; summer climate.

Friday 20th. In the north: rain, thunderstorms and storms. In the center: strong bad weather on the Tyrrhenian sectors and Sardinia. In the south: mostly sunny.

Saturday 21st. In the north: showers or thunderstorms in the Alps, Pre-Alps and high plains. In the centre: scattered rain and thunderstorms. In the south: unstable in almost all regions.

Trend: Sunday and Monday with more stable weather, possible fog in the northern plains. Following this, a new disturbed impulse arriving from France.