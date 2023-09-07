Beginning of September crazy in terms of weather. Forecasts speak of temperatures rising further in Italy, especially from the weekend, while the bad weather in our south could intensify until Friday with the development of a Mediterranean hurricane between the Ionian and Libyan Sea. Andrea Garbinato, Head of Site Editing www.iLMeteo.itconfirms this trend: the anomalous heat also reaches the Alps with freezing temperatures at 5000 meters (extreme value for the period, it would also be in July think of September, poor our glaciers), Summer 2023 was the hottest of history globally and the worst is yet to come.

Let’s go step by step: the heat will increase from the weekend bringing peaks of 36-37 degrees between Sunday and Monday in Tuscany and over 30-32 on almost all of the boot; the same heat will still possess Northern Europe with values ​​12 degrees higher than the averages for the period between England, France, Germany and up to Sweden.

As for the Mediterranean hurricane, further developing between Greece and Libya, we confirm the autumn-like period caused by this cyclone also in our South with rains, wind and highs of 24-25°C in Sicily and Calabria. The complete transition from extratropical cyclone to Mediterranean hurricane should take place on Friday in front of the coasts of Cyrenaica, and this could cause a strengthening of the winds in the coming days with local storm surges and possible storms also on our Ionian regions.

In short, Europe, like Italy, will surprise us until mid-month; subsequently the weather projections see the return of the Atlantic perturbations on Northern Europe and the comeback of the high pressure on the Mediterranean. In summary, sun and heat in the centre-north until mid-monthexcept for some cloudy passages from 13 September, unstable weather between Calabria and Sicily until Saturday then return of high pressure, with the shift of the expected Mediterranean hurricane towards Crete and Cyprus.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 7. In the north: good weather. In the middle: good weather. In the south: rains and thunderstorms especially in the Sicilian and Calabrian Ionian sectors, then also in Basilicata and rare in Puglia and Campania reliefs; windy.

Friday 8. In the north: good weather. In the middle: good weather. In the south: rapid showers on Cilento, Pollino, Calabria and Sicily.

Saturday 9. In the north: good weather. In the middle: good weather. In the south: residual storms over Calabria and Sicily then sun.

Trend: sunny and warm up to the middle of the month, except for rapid cloud passages in the North next week.