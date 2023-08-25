The climatic turning point will affect the northern regions as early as Saturday 26 August

The days of heat and scorching temperatures are numbered: in the last weekend of August, in fact, the African anticyclone will leave our country, giving way to temporal And significantly cooler temperatures.

weather, thunderstorms arriving at the weekend — The African anticyclone Nero will continue to bring hot and stuffy on Italy, for a little while longer: until tomorrow, Friday 25 August, in fact the weather is still sunny and warm with peaks up to 38-41 degrees to the Center-Northa little less hot in the South. As early as the day of Saturday 26 Augusthowever, will begin to appear i first thunderstorms on the reliefs of the Northwest. Still sunny and warm elsewhere. See also What positions does Chivas need to reinforce?

forecasts for Friday 25 August — Tomorrow, Friday 25 August, the sky will show up in the North mostly clear and partly cloudy. Some thunderstorms could occur along the western Alpine borders. Temperatures will not undergo substantial changes. Even at the Center the sky will present itself mostly serene and the temperatures will not undergo particular variations with maximum values ​​between 33 and 37 degrees in all cities. In the South the good weather will be prevalent, even if up Calabria and Sicily there will be some clouds that may give rise to occasional rainfallespecially on the southeastern provinces of the island.

THE FORECAST OF Saturday 26 AUGUST — Saturday, August 26, the weather will begin to deteriorate in the Northwest with i first thunderstorm showers. Still quite sunny in the rest of the regions. In the Center the good weather still prevails, even if the heat will begin to fade: the maximum temperatures, in fact, will tend to decrease by a few degrees. To the south sunny weather and clear skies or at least partly cloudy. The maximum temperatures are expected to increase locally: maximum values ​​expected between 32 degrees in Potenza and 37 degrees in Bari. See also Cristiano Ronaldo: the most followed on Instagram: other athletes in the 'Top' 10

forecasts for Sunday 27 August — On Sunday 27 August, however, the weather in gradual worsening especially in the North with the arrival of clouds and thunderstorms sometimes very strong and with hail starting from the west towards the reliefs of the Triveneto in the late evening. Still nice weather elsewhere, although during the night the weather could worsen in Tuscany and Sardinia. Expected a drop in temperatures in the Centre-North.